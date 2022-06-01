Samworth Brothers Supply Chain MD is new Vice President of Cold Chain Federation

Paul Bennell, Managing Director of Samworth Brothers Supply Chain (SBSC), has been elected as the new Vice President of the Cold Chain Federation.

The election took place at the Cold Chain Federation AGM on 25th May 2022. As Vice President Paul will work closely with Cold Chain Federation President Tim Moran, Lineage Logistics SVP Operations Europe, who continues his term leading the organisation.

Paul became Managing Director of chill consolidation business Samworth Brothers Supply Chain in 2014. He had previously worked in senior roles for a number of organisations in Europe over 25 years across automotive, retail, healthcare and manufacturing including DHL, Monsoon, HSS Hire, Brakes Brothers and Co-op. He has been a member of the Cold Chain Federation Board of Directors since 2019.

Paul Bennell, Cold Chain Federation Vice President, said: “Over the past three years the Cold Chain Federation has achieved major growth in our influence, our advisory service and our membership. We have become a network that delivers on all fronts for our industry and I am delighted to take on the role of Vice President as we look to drive our federation forwards. The UK cold chain is changing as we move beyond the pandemic while adapting to post-Brexit changes and as we look towards a net zero future: the Cold Chain Federation will be providing expert support and a powerful voice to Government every step of the way.”

During the AGM, Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan gave a report on the Federation’s activity over the previous year in line with the organisation’s priorities of representing its membership to Government, the media and external organisations; providing a unique and valuable networking forum; and delivering expert support and advice to its members.

Highlights included:

• The revamp of advice and member services;

• Major reports into key industry challenges and opportunities;

• The acquisition of Cold Chain News magazine to expand the federation’s communications;

• A renewed partnership with the Global Cold Chain Alliance;

• A programme of events incorporating the best of virtual convenience with the return of face to face events, not least the highly successful cold chain reception in the House of Commons in May 2022.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “Our federation has transformed over the past three years with the result that Cold Chain Federation membership in 2022 has nearly doubled since 2018. I am delighted that Paul Bennell has become Vice President as we build on this strong platform. Paul’s experience and expertise will be invaluable to the Federation and how it serves its members, particularly in our growing provision for the chilled foods industry, at this time of economic transition.”

The Cold Chain Federation will hold its definitive industry conference for the cold chain Cold Chain Live! on 8th and 9th September at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Over two days keynote speakers from our industry, government and academia, from the UK and the rest of the world, will discuss the challenges and opportunities that today and tomorrow hold for the cold chain. Look out for the full programme announcement coming soon.

Book your tickets for the Cold Chain Live! conference at www.coldchainfederation.org.uk/events or call the Cold Chain Federation team on 01189 884 468.