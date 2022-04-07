B&B Attachments exhibits at the UK Concrete Show

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the UK CONCRETE Show has grown to become Europe’s largest specialist concrete event and is attended by key buyers and industry professionals from all over the world. You will see everything that’s new in concrete from all the biggest names in the industry!

B&B Attachments, the UK’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of bespoke forklift truck attachment solutions, will exhibit its BlockMaster K320, PowerMount and Beam Grab attachments on stand 40.

The show, which takes place on the 5th and 6th May 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham, is gearing up to be the largest industry platform for showcasing everything that is new in design, manufacture, specifying, site installation, testing, maintaining, and repairing in the concrete sector.

The K320 forklift attachment is part of the BlockMaster range. It is made for specialist applications within the construction industry. The attachment is ideally suited to yard work and loading. It offers excellent durability, performance and maximum productivity when handling up to two Flagstone packs or multiple kerb loads at a time.

The PowerMount quick release system, enables a quick change from one hydraulic attachment to another in just 60 seconds, without the need for an engineer or any tools. It allows one forklift truck to use several attachments, providing the best possible utilisation of a forklift fleet.

B&B Attachments will also exhibit its Beam Grab. This attachment has been manufactured by B&B to assist in the unloading process of floor beams. Designed to fit crane delivery vehicles, the beam grab can lift anything from two to six beams of varying sizes in one single lift.

The B&B team of specialist staff will be on the stand, offering years of industry knowledge and advice to help you solve any material handling task. Visit B&B’s stand to find out how efficient material handling can transform your operation. Book an appointment today with one of B&B’s specialists by e-mailing info@bandbattachments.com