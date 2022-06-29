Tarmac orders UK’s first battery electric mixer truck

Tarmac has placed an order with Renault Trucks for the first battery electric mixer truck in the UK as part of the company’s commitment to net zero.

Due to be delivered in Autumn 2022, the electric mixer will be immediately put to work at Tarmac’s Washwood Heath site in Birmingham, supplying essential construction materials to customers across the West Midlands.

The UK’s leading sustainable construction solutions business is working with Renault Trucks and Total Vehicle Solutions (TVS) to develop the next generation of mixers, with ambitions for their eventual widespread use across its urban operations. As Tarmac procures 100 per cent of its site electricity from clean energy sources – wind, solar and hydro power only – the new vehicle will operate as a carbon neutral solution.

In addition to making the transition to zero tailpipe emissions, EV mixers reduce noise and vibration, while contributing to improving air quality, particularly when operating in urban areas and low and zero emissions zones.

By utilising telematics information available for its fleet activity, the design team has been able to match the normal delivery profile of a truck to the indicative range of 120km and the power draw from the mixer drum in transit and discharge. The truck will have the ability to fast charge within 1.5 – 2 hours if needed and has a 265kWh battery with a guarantee of up to 10 years operation.

John Anderson, Logistics director at Tarmac, said: “This order marks the first practical step towards a whole fleet transition to electric mixers and demonstrates our commitment to lead by example as we continue to turn our net zero ambitions into actions.

“One of Tarmac’s key sustainability goals is to be at the forefront of implementing low CO2 transport and logistics solutions, and this shows us doing exactly that. We’re looking forward to serving our customers across the West Midlands with this fully electric truck in the autumn.”

The 26 tonne Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide will come with enhanced safety features, as the batteries provide a lower centre of gravity, improving stability. The speed of the drum rotation is also computer-controlled to optimise energy consumption for loading, unloading and transit of different types of mix.

Andrew Scott, head of electric mobility at Renault Trucks, said: “We’re delighted to partner with TVS Group to bring the first electric concrete mixer into the Tarmac fleet. Work began on this vehicle as part of their Supplier Innovation Challenge last year, and it is very exciting that it will soon enter service bringing a range of concrete products to Tarmac’s customers.

“We welcome Tarmac’s commitment to bring more fully electric vehicles into its operations, which reflects the company’s ambition to decarbonise its vehicle fleet and its confidence in Renault Trucks and TVS to bring innovative zero carbon emissions solutions into service.”

The design of the vehicle has been developed following successful collaboration last year through Tarmac’s Supplier Innovation challenge and Supplier Sustainability Week, which saw suppliers working to find solutions to accelerate the industry’s progress to reach net zero.

Kevin Walker, technical director at TVS, said: “TVS is excited to partner with Renault Trucks in bringing the first electric concrete mixer to the Tarmac fleet. This initial solution uses a hydraulic system, with the full electric drive expected to be released in 2023. The project has proudly been supported by Scottish Enterprise, and the electric concrete mixer will be manufactured in Motherwell, Scotland.

TVS and McPhee Mixers have worked hard to develop a more efficient and sustainable mixer solution. This is a significant milestone for TVS and our McPhee Mixer brand, and we look forward to working closely with Renault Trucks in expanding the Tarmac fleet as they commit to bringing more innovative zero-carbon solutions into service.”

Tarmac operates one of the largest HGV fleets in the UK, and this order comes as part of the company’s wider strategy to decarbonise its vehicle network, following its commitment to upgrade its 2,000-strong fleet of corporate cars and vans to EVs by 2030.

