A snug fit – STILL e-forklift family welcomes the compact RXE 10-16C

STILL UK has launched the RXE 10-16C, a successor to its highly successful STILL RX 50, one of the best-selling electric forklift trucks in its class.

The new RXE 10-16C arrives as the smallest member of the electric forklift family, powered by lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries. It strikes the right balance between driving comfort, manoeuvrability and safety while moving loads of up to 1.6 tonnes in the tightest of spaces.

At a height of just under two metres and being less than a metre wide, the three-wheel counterbalance truck fits safely through doors or narrow aisles in the warehouse aided by very sensitive steering.

The RXE 10-16C does not lack for power either, having a top speed of 12.5 km/h when loaded. For safety, especially when manoeuvring in tighter spaces, Curve Speed Control assistance comes as standard equipment.

Jürgen Wrusch, product expert for electric forklift trucks at STILL GmbH, says: “Despite its compact dimensions, the RXE 10-16C lifts half a tonne to a height of almost seven metres without any effort.

“That is a very impressive accomplishment for a small forklift truck. This is made possible by the particularly low centre of gravity and the extra rigid design of the slim lift mast.”

Other safety features include protective roof bars that offer the driver the best possible view of people or objects nearby.

There are also equipment options available to enhance safety – from Safety Light 4Plus lighting, a lift height indicator, stability assistant or overload detection.

The new truck gets its power from a rear-wheel, three-phase AC drive in 24-volt technology, based on the FM-X reach truck. A major advantage is that the steering chain has been replaced by hydraulic gear steering, reducing maintenance costs. The rear counterweight also now offers more space for the electrical system, including the drive control.

Charging access for an RXE 10-16C powered by lead-acid batteries is straightforward and, as with the RX 50, battery changes are from the side via a lift truck. Existing lead-acid batteries from the RX 50 can be used in the new RXE with just a change of battery plug.

Naturally, the RXE 10-16C is available with a Lithium-Ion Ready option with integrated quick charging access. A STILL Li-Ion battery can also be retrofitted.

Following RX family tradition, the RXE 10-16C has inherited from its bigger siblings the high ergonomic standards, innovative operating concept and the smart STILL Easy Control on-board computer, displaying all relevant information and performance functions.

That means operators can switch easily between different load classes because drivers are familiar with control functions across the whole series of STILL electric forklift trucks – RXE 10-16C, RX 20 and RX 60.

www.still.de