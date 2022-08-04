ABB launches five axis Delta robot fastest for lightweight product picking, packing & re-orientation

New FlexPicker® IRB 365 picking robot fastest-in-class for picking and packing applications up to 1.5kg

Flexibility to be used in a range of applications, from shelf ready packaging to parcel sorting and bottle handling

Commissioning time reduced from days to hours with ABB PickMaster® Twin software

ABB is expanding its FlexPicker® Delta robot portfolio with the IRB 365. With five axis and 1.5kg payload, the IRB 365 is both flexible and the fastest in its class for reorientating packaged lightweight products such as cookies, chocolates, peppers, candies, small bottles, and parcels.

Responding to the rise in e-commerce and growing demand for shelf ready packaged goods, the IRB 365 has been developed for applications including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods, where production line speed and adaptability are essential.

“The IRB 365 can pick, reorientate and place 1kg products at 90 picks per minute,” said Roy Fraser, Global Product Manager for ABB Robotics. “Our customers saw that the growth in online shopping was driving the demand for shelf ready packaged goods, so we developed a new Delta robot that would rise to the challenge. By handling more products per minute, the IRB 365 robot increases productivity, while saving time and energy to make production more efficient.”

From product reorienting, top-loading and secondary packaging, to bottle handling, unscrambling, 3D picking, feeding and parcel sorting, the IRB 365 meets a wide variety of applications. Powered by the OmniCoreTM C30 controller – the smallest Delta robot controller on the market – the system offers best-in-class motion control, built-in digital connectivity, and 1000+ additional software hardware functions ready to meet future demands and requirements.

Through ABB’s PickMaster® Twin software, the IRB 365 can be integrated into packaging lines in a matter of hours rather than days, using digital twin technology, which also reduces changeover times from hours to just minutes.

As the latest member of ABB’s portfolio of robots for picking and packing, the IRB 365 can be paired with other robots including the IRB 390 to pick, handle and pack payloads weighing from a few grammes up to 15kg.

ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world’s leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped more than 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future.

ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. go.abb/robotics