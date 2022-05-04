BEUMER Group supplies robotic palletiser to manufacturer of individual gypsum products

A secure future

CASEA GmbH, a manufacturer of gypsum products commissioned BEUMER Group to supply a robotic palletiser of the BEUMER robotpac construction series. Thus, the company responds to the increasing demand of customers and can implement the cost-effective palletising of a special product mixture. The delivery date is planned for the third quarter of 2022.

CASEA GmbH is a competent partner when it comes to high-quality gypsum products. With almost 150 years of experience, it offers users ready-to-build solutions up to needs-based formulations for the building materials trade, building trades and industry.

At the Dorste plant in Osterode am Harz, CASEA currently relies on a palletiser from BEUMER Group. The company currently palletises all its products with this machine, which was installed in 2017. Due to the overall increase in demand, CASEA has decided to add a new robotic palletiser BEUMER robotpac to the palletising system.

The robotic palletiser equipped with a fork gripper and a pallet gripping device will be used for handling special product mixtures. However, with this system, the company can also flexibly react to increasing performance challenges or changed bag formats, an important aspect for the future. The compact robot can also be integrated very well into the existing local structures. CASEA was particularly convinced by the technical concept and the very good customer relationship.

Photo credit: BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

