Bis Henderson’s Louisa Hosegood joins Board of Logistics UK

Louisa Hosegood, Strategy and Transformation Director for Bis Henderson Group, has been appointed to the Board of Logistics UK, the largest business group representing the logistics sector in the UK. Louisa joins the Board as the industry faces the many challenges of a post-pandemic recovery.

As Strategy and Transformation Director for Bis Henderson Group, Louisa has amassed extensive experience in senior roles with John Lewis Partnership, Marks & Spencer and Tesco PLC. She is passionate about fit-for-future joined up supply chains, and is currently central to developing innovative, customer-centric services across the Bis Henderson’s consulting, warehousing space and recruitment businesses.

On news of her appointment, Louisa said: “I’m excited to be part of an important phase of growth for Logistics UK – at a time when it has never been more important for the views and insights of its membership to be heard.”

She adds “This is an industry navigating the currents of change in an increasingly challenging post-pandemic world, and it is my privilege to lend my experience and commercial perspective to an organisation that is passionate about giving a voice to our industry, knowing how critical a part it can play in boosting the economic growth of our nation.”

Louisa joined the Board, along with Simon Hobbs, CEO of Kinaxia Logistics, and Gavin Murdock, Managing Director of Network Transport Solutions at DHL Supply Chain UKI.

Logistics UK’s President, Phil Roe, says: “Our new directors join us at an exciting time in our organisation’s development and each brings a wealth of knowledge and business acumen, which will be invaluable as we continue to drive Logistics UK forwards. The organisation passed 20,000 members for the first time recently, and we have ambitious plans for the year ahead – I look forward to working with them to deliver for our membership and the wider logistics industry.”

Roe continues: “Over the past few years, Logistics UK has established a reputation for excellence, building a significant presence for the sector with parliament and other stakeholders. Alongside our existing expert board members, I am confident that our new directors will provide the challenge and impetus the organisation needs to continue its growth and deliver on its ambitious plans for the sector.”

logistics.org.uk