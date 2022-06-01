Leading family owned 3PL scores three shortlist places in UKWA Awards

A leading family owned 3PL has been shortlisted in an amazing three categories at this year’s United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) Awards.

Carlton Forest 3PL, which remains family owned as it continues to deploy its ambitious five-year growth plan, has made the final in the categories of Logistics Service Provider of the Year, Warehouse Manager of the Year for Bradley Hall, Site Supervisor at its Bawtry park site and Young Employee of the Year for Alistair Plant, Business Development Manager.

“We are naturally thrilled to have made the shortlist for these prestigious industry awards and this shows just what a major player we are in the warehousing, logistics and supply chain sector,” said Lisa Tomlinson, 3PL Divisional Director, Carlton Forest 3PL. “Both Bradley and Alistair are well deserving of their nominations and finalist places, as is the business as a whole which reflects on what we have achieved, our plans for the future and the superb team that we have that delivers each and every day.”

The awards are to be held on Tuesday 28th June at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London. Members of the Carlton Forest team will be in attendance to support all finalists, and to celebrate all that has been achieved by the industry in the last two, very challenging, years.

“I am very proud of the team, and Bradley and Alistair, and wish all finalists the very best of luck,” said Lisa. “It will be a superb event and showcase the very best of an industry in which we are all very proud to work in.”

To find out more about UKWA Awards and to book tickets visit https://www.ukwa.org.uk/events/ukwa-annual-lunch-2022-tues-28th-jun/

Further details about Carlton Forest 3PL can be found by visiting www.carltonforestgroup.com