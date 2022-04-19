China Lockdown + Supply Chain Impact report by Jochum Reuter, FourKites Europe General Manager

Over the past week, ocean volume tracked by FourKites at the Port of Shanghai remained at lower levels, with the 14-day average ocean shipment volume down 23% compared to 12 March (the day before lockdowns went into effect in Shenzhen and partial lockdowns began in Shanghai). Meanwhile, FourKites has seen strong ocean volume at the Ports of Shenzhen and Ningbo-Zhoushan, with 14-day average ocean volume up 15% compared to 12 March, as Shenzhen recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in March and shippers divert goods through ports nearby to Shanghai. (Fig. 1 below)

At the Port of Shanghai, FourKites has started to see the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns on ocean dwell time. For imports, the 14-day average dwell time is now at 8.3 days, up 144% compared to 12 March. Export dwell has been impacted to a lesser extent, now at 6.0 days and up 20% compared to 12 March. (Fig. 2 below)

Over-the-road volume in Shanghai continues to be impacted as well, as both deliveries to and pickups from Shanghai decreased further over the past week. As of 16 April, the 14-day average over-the-road and intermodal shipment volume leaving Shanghai is down 41% compared to 12 March, while deliveries to Shanghai are down 72% over the same period. (Fig. 3 below)