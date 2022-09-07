CILT(UK) welcomes new Transport Secretary

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK has welcomed the appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan as Secretary of State for Transport, with the following statement by Sharon Kindleysides, Chief Executive at CILT(UK).

“The Institute would like to welcome Anne-Marie Trevelyan as Secretary of State for Transport and we look forward to working with the Secretary of State to ensure that effective transport and logistics policy lies at the heart of government.”

“Transport and logistics are crucial to our everyday lives. Our members work tirelessly to ensure the nation has access to critical goods and is connected to jobs and community. We are particularly looking forward to working with the Secretary of State to build on the momentum and impact the government backed Generation Logistics campaign is currently gaining across the industry.”

“The CILT acknowledges and thanks outgoing transport secretary Grant Shapps for his work with the industry and the Institute over the past three years.”

