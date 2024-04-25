Clark enters into co-operation with Schauer Gabelstapler

New Clark sales partner for Austria

With Schauer Gabelstapler GmbH, Clark Europe has brought a new sales partner for Austria on board. The company, based in Gabersdorf in Steiermark, will be responsible for Clark Europe’s sales activities in Steiermark, in Kärnten, Niederösterreich, Wien and Burgenland.

Schauer Gabelstapler GmbH was founded in 2013 by Karlheinz Schauer as a sole proprietorship. After a very short time, the company was already very successful in the areas of service, repair, hire and sale of forklift trucks, so that his brother, Martin Schauer, joined the company in 2016. The company’s range of services was expanded to include the repair and servicing of combustion engines, electric drives and control systems, special conversions, repairs to hydraulic systems and battery regeneration. The team around the “Schauer brothers” also grew continuously. In 2020, Schauer Gabelstapler founded a limited company, and the portfolio was expanded again with the sale and hire of work platforms. In order to continue to be equipped for the future, the brothers started planning a new company location in 2020. In 2021, the company moved to Gabersdorf to the new large and ultra-modern forklift workshop. The 5000 m2 site houses 1000 m2 of building space with offices, sales and storage rooms, a modern workshop with a hydraulic station for the production of a wide range of hoses and lines, a training room for up to 25 people that can also be booked externally, a showroom for new and used vehicles and a large spare parts warehouse.

The company, which has long since made a name for itself in the industry, now has 13 employees – eight of whom are service technicians. Today, the service portfolio includes the sale of new and used equipment, the servicing and repair of forklift trucks from all manufacturers, annual safety inspections, the hire of work platforms and forklift trucks, the planning of warehouse concepts and the repair and sale of batteries.

Schauer offers the complete range of Clark services for Clark Europe in Austria. In addition to the sale of all Clark forklift truck classes and warehouse trucks, this includes the supply of Clark spare parts and accessories, a comprehensive range of services including rental and financing as well as a comprehensive service for new and used Clark industrial trucks.

“With Schauer Gabelstapler, we welcome an industrial truck specialist with many years of expertise to our team, who can provide our customers in Austria with competent support for our range of services,” says Rolf Eiten, President & CEO at Clark Europe. “We are looking forward to working together.”

“We are also very pleased that we have been able to conclude a cooperation agreement with Clark Europe, one of the world’s leading companies in the field of industrial trucks,” explain Karlheinz and Martin Schauer, Managing Directors of Schauer Gabelstapler GmbH. “This partnership enables us to offer our customers high-quality industrial trucks for their internal logistics from a single source. The extensive Clark product range includes vehicles that can be used safely and efficiently in a wide variety of industries and applications. We are convinced that together we can further increase awareness of the CLARK brand on the Austrian market.”

