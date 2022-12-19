Continental Tyres appoints Material Handling Account Manager

Premium tyre manufacturer, Continental Tyre Group, appoints new southern-based, material handling account manager, Ryan Webber.

Ryan brings close to ten years’ experience in the off-highway tyres sector to his new role. Starting out in the sector Ryan worked at a depot based in South-East London providing in-house and mobile fitting services for on- and off-highway tyre customers. From here, he moved into more sales focused roles in the off-highway tyre sector, specialising in materials handling, construction and earthmover tyres.

Ryan’s key motivation throughout his time in the industry has been in providing the right products for the right application and delivering the customers total cost of ownership – something he is very much looking to continue at Continental.

Commenting on his new role Ryan said, “It’s an exciting progression in my career to be joining Continental Tyre Group who have particular expertise in the solid tyre segment, offering the most premium products in the on- and off-highway tyre sector. From my experience in the field, I have seen that Continental set the benchmark for performance with their tyre range.

I am genuinely very proud to join this leading tyre brand and look forward to playing my part by supporting our industrial network partners and customers, delivering exceptional service and product excellence.”

Alex White, Continental’s Sales Manager for Material Handling in the UK and Ireland, adds: “I’m delighted to welcome Ryan to the team and I’m sure he will be very successful in his new role. His in-depth knowledge and experience of the market, will most certainly prove of great value to the business.”

With a three-brand strategy, Continental offers a tailored portfolio of robust solid tyres under the brands of Continental, General Tire and Barum for different industrial applications and customer requirements.

