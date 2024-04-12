Creating Circular Progress

Balma (FR), ApBritvic reaffirms partnership with LPR pallet pooling

LPR-La Palette Rouge (a division of Euro Pool Group), the European pallet pooling specialist, was delighted to hear that Britvic once again chose it as its pallet pooler of choice, this time for a further 4 years.

Britvic is the number one supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain, producing brand names including Robinsons, Tango, and J2O, as well as Pepsi, 7UP, and more under license from PepsiCo.

In a partnership that began in 2020, LPR demonstrated that it was able to roll out the implementation at pace and in line with expectations, whilst meeting unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, LPR used its extensive expertise in the beverage sector to ensure that Britvic was able to achieve the substantial cost savings identified during the tender process.

Further improvements that have been rolled out include the use of HVO-powered tractor units, as well as larger trailers, which together offer a 90% reduction in the level of CO2 gasses created. This initiative led to a total saving of circa 27,732kg of CO2 between May 2023 and February 2024. Such initiatives support the strategic partnering and sustainability targets of both businesses.

Charlie Judge, Network Collaboration Manager at Britvic, said: “The implementation of the move to LPR was managed in a faultless way, which meant that we were able to focus on our day-to-day business. The excellent pallet quality reduced our automation downtime, and pallets were delivered when, and where, we needed them”. Simon Boyd, Customer Account Manager at LPR UK & Ireland, said: “The level of partnership that I’ve experienced working with Britvic really has been exceptional. Their focus on sustainability is very much aligned with that of LPR, so identifying greener ways of working has been a collaborative effort!”

Richard Greeves, Supply Chain Operations & Ireland Lead at Britvic, said: “Our customer account manager Simon understands the complexity of the Britvic business, working closely with us to help us achieve our goals – the decision to stay with LPR was a straightforward one”. Adrian Fleming, Regional Director LPR North, said: “It is always heartening to hear that a business such as Britvic has once again selected LPR as its pallet pooler, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve working together for the next 4 years!”

