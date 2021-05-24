First Managing Director appointment made at prosperous 3PL provider

A 3PL provider that is carving a name for itself in the world of logistics and supply chain solutions, has appointed a designated Managing Director for the first time to continue the delivery of its strategic growth plans.

Carlton Forest 3PL, welcomed Adam Jones, 37, from Chesterfield to the business a few weeks ago after he made the move from DHL as Global Business Development Director.

“The time had come for us to strengthen our senior management team and bring in an industry professional that was hungry for the same growth and success as the board,” said Diane Ward, COO, Carlton Forest Group. “Adam had the perfect skill set, the enthusiasm to deliver our vision and was clearly a great leader to be able to motivate our ever-growing team.”

Adam began his logistics career after leaving school before working in a variety of sales manager and sales directors’ roles gaining his industry knowledge across all sectors of the logistics industry including two man delivery, home delivery and global freight and supply chain.

“The ongoing potential of Carlton Forest 3PL is clear to see and the progression that they have already made in recent years is impressive,” said Adam. “It was the perfect challenge for me professionally, and the friendliness of the team and determination to succeed, putting the customer first, only made me even more certain that this was the right career move for me.

“The first few weeks have been exhilarating with three new warehouse acquisitions taking our space to over 1m sq ft. I am looking forward to continuing this growth, getting to know my team even more, and building on the vision and strategy that this family run business has. It is pleasing to be able to offer tailor made solutions to clients of all sizes, and from all sectors, and to be able to integrate the 3PL side of the business with the long-term focus on renewable energy and sustainability with our onsite pyrolysis plant. The future is certainly exciting for the entire business and I am proud to be part of the next phase of its history.”

Further information about Carlton Forest 3PL and the services it offers can be found by visiting https://carltonforest3pl.com/