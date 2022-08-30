German Packaging Award goes to Nefab EdgePak Straw, a fibre-based packaging solution for Lithium-Ion batteries

The German Packaging Awards, Europe’s biggest showcase for packaging achievements, has announced the 2022 competition winners. Nefab’s fibre-based packaging solution for Lithium-Ion batteries (LiB) was awarded in the sustainability category.

The jury was impressed by the environmental savings that Nefab’s solution offers. Until recently, the battery industry has relied heavily on Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) materials which are difficult to recycle. By switching to a mono-material fibre solution, the whole packaging is sustainable and fully recyclable. Despite its fibre-based character, the packaging design can withstand over 350 kilogram weight per box and allows for 1+3 stacking. On top of that, the awarded solution is UN certified for transporting dangerous goods.

The EdgePak Straw solution is ideal for one-way LiB shipments as it reduces both environmental impact and total supply chain costs and is simple to recycle. The concept can also be applied to other heavy products shipped in demanding supply chains. The winning solution will be presented at the upcoming FachPack trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, at Nefab’s booth no. 515 in hall 9, from 27th to 29th September 2022.

“We are extremely honoured with this prize and happy that the German Packaging Award jury noticed the unique qualities of Nefab EdgePak Straw. We are also grateful to our LiB customers with whom we collaborated to develop this innovative solution that addresses two of the biggest challenges: the growing need for sustainability and cost reductions across the entire supply chain” says Sebastian Wachauf-Tautermann, VP Sales and Marketing, Europe Nefab Group.

