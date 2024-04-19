Interview – Sustainable and Connected Charging

At LogiMAT 2024, Fronius Perfect Charging demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and connectivity.

Under the motto “sustainably connected,” the company introduces sustainably connected charging solutions that significantly transform the intralogistics industry. Patrick Gojer and Andreas Prielinger, heads of the Business Unit Perfect Charging at Fronius International, provide insight into the current development of intralogistics and the future of battery charging solutions in an interview.

Q: Can you tell us more about the main theme of Fronius Perfect Charging at LogiMAT 2024?

Andreas Prielinger: “Sustainably connected” expresses our commitment to sustainability and connectivity. This concept is deeply rooted in our values as a company and represents a multi-faceted approach that reflects digitization and sustainability, two crucial pillars of our product and solution orientation.

Q: How does Fronius achieve synergy between both themes?

Patrick Gojer: In the dynamic world of intralogistics, Fronius is a pioneer in both areas. Sustainable practices have been ingrained in our DNA since the very beginning – now for nearly 80 years ago. Today, we focus more than ever on climate-friendly and environmentally sound solutions that deliver real value to our customers. Digitization plays a crucial role in this endeavour.

Q: How does Fronius’ sustainably connected approach expand the product range?

Patrick Gojer: As an independent company, we focus on driving innovations that bring value to our customers, making their daily operations smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Standalone solutions do not advance intralogistics. Only by being open to new paths together can we make a change.

Q: What is your vision regarding digitization?

Andreas Prielinger: Digital technologies offer many today untapped optimization opportunities in intralogistics. The introduction of autonomous transport systems, for example, fundamentally changed the intra-company material flow and impacts battery charging infrastructure as well. We aim developing solutions that both create value today, while already having answers and applications for tomorrow’s challenges of the relevant manufacturers in this field in mind. Our software solution, Charge&Connect, addresses this need, providing transparency and enabling cross-site control for both indoor and outdoor applications, to mention just one example.

Q: How can customers get to know your sustainably connected charging solutions?

Patrick Gojer: A great opportunity is LogiMAT in Stuttgart. We invite everyone to visit our booth at LogiMAT 2024 and learn firsthand how we can change the logistics industry with sustainably connected solutions. We look forward to creating a future together where connectivity, sustainability, and innovation thrive.