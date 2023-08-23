Krone’s variable height trailers suit Euro work for A&A McNeill

A & A McNeill Transport has become a convert to Euroliner trailers after taking delivery of two Profi Liner curtainsiders from Krone Trailer UK.

Based in Airdrie, Scotland, the firm specialises in general haulage and operates five articulated trucks and 17 trailers, including the two from Krone.

Director Alan McNeill ordered the pair because a requirement to send loads to Europe necessitated four-metre-high trailers, as opposed to the UK-standard 4.4-metre units it has traditionally used.

Alan admitted that he was sceptical about the trailers before engaging with Krone: “I used to be against using Euroliners, because they are lower than UK trailers and our trailers are dropped on site for the customer to load. The build quality I’d seen from other manufacturers in the past wasn’t great regarding the strength of the structure, and the tarpaulin roofs collected rainwater, which could get in and damage the cargo.

“The goods we take south are all single deck, so four metres is fine. But our customer in England requires a higher internal height to double stack pallets. That’s when you need more internal height. We need about 2.7 metres for side loading, which is not possible with a standard four-metre trailer.”

Alan began investigating Krone’s trailers after a friend and fellow haulier bought a pair and was impressed with their strength and structure. The Profi Liner majors on flexibility, and its adjustable roof and ice protect system immediately addressed two of Alan’s chief concerns.

“They offered me the sliding and lifting roof option for both UK and European operation, which means we can get 2.7 metres in through the side and load through the top when needed. That gives us the best of both worlds – lower running height, greater loading flexibility and a maximum internal height of 2.850 metres.”

The Profi Liners also come with a lifting front axle to reduce rolling resistance and potential fuel use when running with lighter or reduced loads.

“They also have an anti-ice system, which is an airbag that runs down the centre of the trailer. You put the sidelights on, press the button to activate it, the bag inflates in three minutes and puts a pitch in the centre of the roof so that, when it rains, the water just runs off the sides. To deflate the airbag, you can either press the button again or the foot brake, and both will deflate the bag back to running height.

A & A McNeill’s Profi Liners are among the first in the UK to be fitted with Krone’s Ice-Protect Air system – one of many features that have drawn praise from Alan. He is also a fan of the multi-strap load securing system, which comprises multiple bungee cords that attach to ratchet straps inside the trailer. Plus, the seven-tonne load bearing hardwood floor, which he describes as, “much stronger than equivalents, and ideal for us, because there are heavy forklifts going in and out all the time.”

He also commends Krone’s customer service and willingness to tackle the issues he faces as an operator: “In response to every reason I gave Krone against a Euroliner, they gave me a positive solution. I wondered if they were just telling me that to get the sale, but they weren’t. Everything they said was going to happen, happened.”

The high-specification Profi Liners are finished in AA McNeill’s distinctive red and white livery with customised alloy rims. All steel parts are shot-blasted, powder coated and come with Krone’s standard 10-year warranty against rust-through.

