Lifting Equipment Store supports Columbus McKinnon with pre-launch of new YaleMINI 360 Hand Chain Hoist

Columbus McKinnon, the global leader in lifting and smart motion control technology, is launching an innovative hand chain hoist with the support of Lifting Equipment Store. The YaleMINI 360 Hand Chain Hoist has been designed as a spin-off from the well-respected Yalelift 360 Chain Hoist, the first chain hoist to allow 360-degree rotation of the hand chain.

Lifting Equipment Store is offering this new small, lightweight hoist for pre-order from its website with delivery being promised from 26th July 2021. Its size allows for it to fit into nearly every toolbox giving it an advantage over other chain hoists. The block, which is precisely machined from die-cast aluminium, features large upper and lower hooks fitted with heavy-duty spring-loaded safety catches. A galvanised load chain and a hand chain with a bright zinc finish along with the internal parts, are all well protected making the hoist perfect for outdoor use.

The YaleMINI 360 Hand Chain Hoist also features a compliant load pressure brake that enables the load to be held in any position and the hoist used in any direction. Thanks to the 360-rotating chain guide, you can also safely operate it from any position with confidence. The hoist features forged lifting and load hooks made from age-resistant high-alloy tempered steel, which stretches when overloaded (as opposed to simply snapping like many other hoists do on the market). In addition, both hooks are rotatable 360-degrees.

Will Dunn, CEO of Lifting Equipment Store UK and President of Lifting Equipment Store, USA, said: “We are delighted to bring this new hoist to the market. Given its unique features, we’re sure it will be welcomed by a broad range of our customers.”

Quick Overview of YaleMINI 360 Hand Chain Hoist:

Mini hand chain hoist with 360-degree rotating hand chain

Lift & position from any angle

Made from lightweight die-cast aluminium

Can be used outdoors in rough environments

360-degree rotating top and bottom load hooks

Heavy-duty safety catches

AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOW, DELIVERY FROM 26/07/2021

More about Lifting Equipment Store

Part of the Kingsway Corporation Group, Lifting Equipment Store was established in 2012, rapidly expanding throughout the materials handling marketplace whilst maintaining core goals and upholding outstanding customer service.

Lifting Equipment Store’s global list of customers depend on the store to supply top quality Lifting Equipment, Material Handling Equipment and Safety Equipment to end users and the trade online, face-to-face and over the phone. Lifting Equipment Store has a five star rating on Trustpilot.