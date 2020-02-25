LPR and Goggins Transport celebrate 5 years serving the Irish market

LPR, Europe’s leading red pallet pooling company, and its transport and logistics partner in Ireland, Goggins Transport, are celebrating their fifth anniversary of working together by signing an agreement to work together for a further five years. In the last five years, the two companies have built a strong presence on the Irish mainland, winning major market share by helping customers throughout the food and drinks sectors improve the efficiency, sustainability and value of their logistics operations.

Goggins Transport operates two LPR depots, at its sites in Dublin and Galway. These offer advanced pallet storage, sortation, repair and repainting facilities. Declan Goggins, Managing Director at Goggins Transport, believes that the local depots have been essential to the growth of the partnership, “Pallet quality, to eliminate potential problems for our customers with automated warehouse handling systems, combined with immediate pallet availability, are critical to our ability to respond quickly and cost-effectively to the needs of our customers throughout Ireland.”

Simon Wood, Operations Director at LPR, commented, “We’re delighted with the strong business relationship that we’ve built with the team at Goggins Transport. They’re an exceptional business, with a deep-rooted commitment to innovation, quality and competitiveness. This commitment aligns perfectly with our business values, enabling us jointly to deliver an outstanding level of service to our customers.”

“Both companies have invested heavily in the relationship and have exciting plans for future expansion. This will enhance our pallet pooling services in Ireland still further and set the scene for the next five years of successful partnership.”

www.europoolgroup.com