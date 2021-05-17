MULTI-NATIONAL LOGISTICS FIRM EXPANDS INTO SOUTH EAST WITH ACQUISITION 

Kenyon Road Haulage in Blackburn has expanded its operations following the acquisition of AET Transport in Andover.

Both companies are members of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network and part of the Imperial Group. AET is a 40-year-old business which has been a regional member since 2013, with a bespoke hub dedicated to its Palletways customers in specific postcode areas across Andover, Salisbury and Basingstoke. It will trade as Kenyon Road Haulage Andover and retain its 130 employees.

Les Webb, group sales director for Kenyon, said “The acquisition is a great coming together of two businesses that will mutually benefit from the deal. It stabilises a mature business which is well regarded locally and provides Kenyon with a gateway for our plans to expand further within the south east of England.

“Our parent company OTIF Holdings is ambitious and looking for other sites to add to its portfolio, which as well as Kenyon Blackburn and now Kenyon Andover, includes Adam Jones in Halesowen in the West Midlands. “

Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, adds “The Palletways network is growing all the time. It continues to go from strength to strength because of companies like Kenyon. The acquisition is great news for the future of AET, and maintains its Palletways operation, bolstering the speed and delivery of our services to customers and partners within the network.”

Kenyon Road Haulage is one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of Imperial’s Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

www.palletways.com