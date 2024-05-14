New ESG team will drive Toyota’s sustainability plans

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability Toyota Material Handling Europe has announced the creation of an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee.

The new team will help shape Toyota’s strategy and decision making as the company continues its progress towards becoming a highly sustainable organisation.

Directors from every business function within TMH Europe will make up the ESG team and together they will tackle a full range of sustainability issues, such as climate change, diversity and health & safety.

Tom Schalenbourg, Director – Sustainable Development at Toyota Material Handling Europe, commented: “Every sustainability challenge is inherently cross-functional, so it makes sense to put together a team of directors representing each TMH Europe business function. The formation of the ESG Committee will help us to support our management and gain momentum as we continue transitioning to a more sustainable business.”

ESG is a set of standards measuring a business’s impact on society and the environment. The standards cover areas such as how transparent and accountable companies are in terms of their leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights.

According to the CBI, In the UK ESG is considered an increasingly important component for business growth, while research by McKinsey found that customers in a range of industries are more willing to buy brands that they perceive to be ethical.

Toyota Material Handling Europe has been one of the material handling industry’s sustainability frontrunners for more than 10 years. The latest edition – the sixth – of the company’s Sustainability Report was published recently and can be accessed here.