New Parts Manager appointment at B&B Attachments

B&B Attachments is delighted to announce the appointment of Marie Ridley as Parts Manager. Marie began her professional career in Forklift Engineering and Mechanical Maintenance. She comes to B&B with more than 20 years aftermarket experience within the industry and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

As Parts Manager, Marie is responsible for managing customer parts enquiries and to ensure prices and availability information is provided quickly and accurately. Marie will follow through every order that is placed and guarantee that it is expedited quickly and efficiently. As manager of the parts department Marie’s overall aim is to enhance the customer experience. Marie is available to deal with any customer related issues in this area.

“We are delighted to have Marie on board at B&B. Her experience and expertise will help us expand our relationships and develop our parts offering to ensure our customers’ needs are being met. Her extensive knowledge of inventory, attachments, and knowledge of B&B’s products, together with her combined experience and commitment to B&B’s customers makes her the ideal choice for the position.” Comments Craig Lawson, Service Manager at B&B Attachments.

For all parts enquiries call Marie and the team on 01670 737373

http://www.bandbattachments.com/