Partnership offers Total Supply Chain Solutions

Principal Logistics Technologies and Kestronics at Inside Warehouse Logistics Expo (IWLEX) Stand D46

Warehouse management and ERP software developer Principal Logistics Technologies and supply chain technology provider Kestronics work in partnership to offer integrated solutions incorporating each other’s products.

These solutions aim to maximise warehouse efficiency with innovations that increase competitiveness, eliminate downtime, reduce costs, and streamline operations. Principal Logistics Technologies’ products include ProSKU SaaS-based WMS and ProWMS enterprise-level warehouse management software and ProERP enterprise resource planning software while Kestronics offers hardware such as rugged mobile computers and tablets, barcode scanners, RFID technology, and thermal printers from leading manufacturers. The two companies are sharing stand D46 at IWLEX, NAEC Stoneleigh on 14/15 May.

“Most solutions needed to support modern supply chains combine applications and hardware,” says Joe O’Shea, sales director at Principal Logistics Technologies. “As a result of this partnership customers of both companies will benefit from integrated solutions aligned to their business requirements and which deliver innovation, performance improvement, and additional value.”

“As modern supply chains become more complex and costs continue to rise, device management solutions will play a pivotal role by driving efficiency, visibility and optimising warehouse and supply chain operations,” says Mark Shirran, Managing Director at Kestronics. “We will continue to leverage these solutions to drive modernisation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

A typical example of this collaboration is an integrated packing bench solution devised by Kestronics and Principal Logistics Technologies that can reduce packing times by up to 33 per cent. It is ideally suited to busy e-commerce and other intensive applications. Packing benches are designated areas in a warehouse where products are meticulously checked, packed, and labelled prior to shipping.

They are equipped with essential packing materials within easy reach so that operatives can complete each order as quickly and easily as possible. The integrated solution scans items accurately and automatically from overhead as they are packed. This helps clear the bench area and removes the need for manual scanning, both of which speed up packing. The system prints labels as they are required at the point of use. Overall, it removes complexity and speeds up the time to complete packing tasks when compared with conventional installations, leading to reductions in material and labour costs while supporting timely customer deliveries. The system ensures complete accuracy and consistency by eliminating errors which leads to fewer incorrect orders and returns, helping enhance overall customer service, satisfaction ratings, and reviews. As modern supply chains become more complex and costs continue to rise, integrated solutions such as this will play a pivotal role by driving efficiency and visibility and optimising warehouse and supply chain operations.

https://tinyurl.com/Principal-Kestronics-2024