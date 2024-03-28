Personnel changes to Jungheinrich Board of Management

During the course of 2024, Jungheinrich will reorganise its Board of Management under Chairman Dr Lars Brzoska. By doing so, the company wants to ensure that its leadership is able to continue pursuing its growth strategy until 2030

Heike Wulff appointed to the Board of Management as Designated CFO

Maik Manthey takes over from Sabine Neuß to lead the Technics division

Christian Erlach, Member of the Board of Management for Sales, to leave Jungheinrich by the end of the year

The Supervisory Board appointed Heike Wulff (43) to the Jungheinrich Board of Management as Designated CFO as of 1 May 2024. Within the Board of Management, Wulff will be responsible for the areas of Controlling, Accounting, and Tax, and will take over the responsibilities of the Finance division in Jungheinrich’s internal digital transformation programme DEEP. Member of the Board of Management for Finance Dr Volker Hues (60) will continue his successful work within the Jungheinrich Board of Management and will in future focus on the areas of Investor Relations, M&A, Financing, IT and Purchasing. By the end of his mandate, which was extended last year, Dr Hues will fully hand over responsibility for the Finance division to Wulff. “Heike Wulff has reorganised the Corporate Controlling department at Jungheinrich in recent years and made central processes within the Group more efficient and viable for the future. In doing so, she has clearly proven her analytical abilities and exceptional leadership qualities, particularly when it comes to transformation processes. Heike Wulff will continue to streamline our company’s financial processes within the Jungheinrich Board of Management in future and thus play a key role in achieving our strategic goals,” explains Rolf Najork, Chairman of the Jungheinrich AG Supervisory Board.

Jungheinrich’s Member of the Board of Management for Technics, Sabine Neuß (55), came to a mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board that she would leave the company as a result of differing views on the company’s strategy. Neuß will be stepping down from the Jungheinrich Board of Management on 30 June 2024 in order to dedicate herself to new challenges outside of the company. “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Sabine Neuß for her exceptional commitment and her successful contribution to our company,” says Rolf Najork.

“During her time with Jungheinrich, Ms Neuß played a key role in the restructuring of the Technics division and she fundamentally shaped the division for the better. We would like to wish her all the very best personally and a very successful future career.”

Maik Manthey (48) will become the new Member of the Board of Management for Technics at Jungheinrich from 1 July 2024. Manthey has many years of experience as a manager in various international groups, where he was responsible for technical and economic core areas. Furthermore, he has comprehensive expertise in the field of innovation and R&D management. “As Member of the Board of Management for Technics at Jungheinrich, Maik Manthey will boost the company’s role as a driver of innovation in intralogistics and thus make a vital contribution to implementing our Group strategy,” explains Rolf Najork.

Member of the Board of Management for Sales at Jungheinrich, Christian Erlach (61), informed the Supervisory Board that he would not be seeking an extension to his mandate beyond 31 December 2024 as a result of his age. In line with the relevant agreement with the Supervisory Board and dependent on his successor, he will leave the Board of Management by this date at the latest. Jungheinrich will provide information about his successor in good time. “Christian Erlach has been working for Jungheinrich since 2007 and has shaped the company during this time through his various management roles. He has been responsible for the Sales division within the Jungheinrich Board of Management since 2018. We would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his exceptional achievements within our Group,” says Rolf Najork.

