Pure Safety Group announces more global expansion and results of brand new strategy at WOC

WORLD OF CONCRETE SHOW, LAS VEGAS (Feb. 4, 2020) – Pure Safety Group™ (PSG) announces new availability of its products across three brands into additional global markets at this year’s World of Concrete (WOC) Show.

Checkmate®, which has been known throughout Europe as a leader in fall protection product innovation for more than four decades, is now, as part of the PSG family, making many of its products available in the U.S. for the first time. The products include the Xplorer harness, ATOM-Xtreme personal Self-Retracting Lifeline (SRL), FABX series of SRLs, and several rescue and retrieval products, including the TR3 tripod.

In Canada, PSG has released 19 CSA compliant Checkmate SRLs with several more to be available in 2020.

In Europe, Guardian® and Stronghold® branded products will now be available with new product lines launching in the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Holland, Sweden and Denmark next month. Guardian products available in Europe will include self-retracting lifelines, horizontal lifelines, shock-absorbing lanyards, and the new Series line of full body harnesses. Stronghold, PSG’s line of dropped objects prevention products, will make available its tool lanyards and tethers, including the innovative Quick-Switch™ system, which is used to keep tools connected at all times, even during handoffs between workers.

Making PSG products available throughout the world is now an essential part of the company’s evolved brand strategy for Guardian, Checkmate, and Stronghold that aligns with end users’ unique needs, environments, and industry segments. This strategy allows the company to focus on innovation and accommodating future growth within a strategic hierarchy of brands that are aligned to each other under the corporate entity of Pure Safety Group (PSG).

Guardian represents the company’s professional line, products selected by customers to meet compliance requirements while realizing great quality and value. Checkmate is the company’s high-performance line, the premium category chosen by customers wanting to enhance safety by utilizing advanced design and technology. Stronghold dropped objects prevention products are used across both the professional and high-performance categories. Also, in Canada, the company’s Norguard brand has transitioned to Guardian.

PSG will showcase its latest innovations across all brands and categories at WOC, Feb. 4-7 in Las Vegas. The company is starting 2020 on the heels of record-setting growth and product development. Representatives from PSG will be on hand at the show to advise attendees on height safety products to meet their unique needs.

More about Pure Safety Group

Pure Safety Group (PSG) is the largest independent dedicated fall protection company in the world, providing high-performance and professional fall protection equipment, tool tethering products, and services such as training, engineering and onsite consultation. Its more than 350 employees serve customers in the construction, oil and gas, energy, utilities, telecom, mining, and transportation industries. PSG was formed by a team of industry veterans with a family of companies and brands including industry-leading fall protection companies Guardian Fall Protection, Checkmate, and Stronghold by PSG. Houston, Texas, is home to PSG global headquarters and training center with a second training center located in the U.K. For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com.