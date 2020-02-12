Putting food safety first, Dolav shows hygienic innovation at Foodex 2020

New from Dolav is the Ace 460, a shallow, hygienic pallet box. It holds 445 litres and at 580mm tall, is ideal to avoid crushing softer or delicate loose products such as tomatoes or chicken portions. Shallow helps manual product handling. Like the 740mm-high standard Ace 1000, the Ace 460 is a one-piece moulding with three integral runners for safe tipping. It weighs 33.4kg, has a max stack load of 4500kg and with its 1200x1000mm footprint, it inter-stacks with the standard Ace.

Dolav offers a choice of solid or perforated walls, or a combination of both and drain plug options. The new Ace 460 box has the same proven strength and hygiene of the standard Ace, confirmed by Campden BRI as “Hygienic design.” The Dolav Ace is available in ten standard colours from stock.

Detectable plastic option

Both Ace boxes can have Dolav’s detectable plastic option, coloured red or blue. It enables plastic detection by X-ray and standard scanners. Performance is test-proven by Mettler Toledo. Dolav detectable material also meets FDA guidelines on foreign objects in food products. Additionally, Dolav offers an antimicrobial plastic option for additional food safety.

Hygienic antimicrobial plastic

Dolav’s antimicrobial technology from BioCote® provides food-factory processors with surface protection from contaminants. It can reduce the presence of microbes, such as bacteria and mould by up to 99.5% in two hours. This innovation is a new enhancement for the already-hygienic Dolav Ace box pallets and plastic pallets that can also reduce the need for aggressive cleaning substances.

Hygienic folding box pallet saves space

Dolav has an ‘Industry First’ with the Dolav DFLC folding box pallet. Often called ‘The Folding Ace’. Campden BRI confirmed that the DFLC, “Follows good hygienic principles.” The DFLC, which inter-stacks with the Ace family, is 1200x1000x740mm. The hygienic DFLC stacks, tips, folds, and holds 750kg in 600 litres, It folds to half height at 370mm. (Image of DFLC & Ace stacked)

New! Hygienic Plastic Pallet –The Dolav MH 1000

Dolav has just introduced a strong and hygienic pallet for the food sector. With three integral runners, this solid plastic pallet has no cavities or crevices for contamination to hide, ensuring its hygienic properties. With very smooth hygienic-design moulded corners and edges, it is easy to clean and dry.

At 1200x1000x160mm, it is engineered to be suitable for automatic logistic centres. It has excellent racking performance. It weighs 22kg. Standard with no rim, options include a 6mm or a 20mm outer safety rim. For fast cooling, Dolav has designed excellent airflow through hygienic holes in the perforated option.

With the reinforced racking version for heavy-duty hygienic use, the dynamic load increases from 1800 kg to 2000 kg and racking load increases from 1250kg to 2000kg. The reinforced pallet weight increases but to only 26.2kg. The Dolav MH 1000 plastic pallet offers detectable & antimicrobial options.

