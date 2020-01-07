Renovotec marks the start of the twenties with 20% rental discount campaign for ultra-rugged Unitech PA760 smartphone

20% discount on all PA760 rentals effective 1 January 2020; or rent six PA760 PDAs for the price of five

“Unitech’s new enterprise level, omni-channel personal digital assistant is tough and versatile for multiple warehousing, retail, field service and transportation environments” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing independent rugged hardware, software and services provider for warehousing and distribution, manufacturing and retail companies is marking the start of ‘the twenties’ with a 20% rental discount campaign for the Unitech PA760 ultra-rugged smartphone – a new omni-channel, enterprise level personal digital assistant (PDA) running on the latest Android 9 operating system with a robust processor and rugged scanner say Unitech. Alternatively, supply chain users can rent six PA760s for the price of five. Free accidental damage maintenance is included with all orders say Renovotec.

The Unitech PA760’s Android 9 build means that applications run faster, downloads are quicker and web pages load more quickly say Unitech. The PA760’s 5.5-inch LCD, sunlight readable display delivers high resolution for almost any environment, while its drop-resistant (to 1.5m) and IP67-rated body is designed to withstand the most rugged conditions. The PA760’s scan engine allows 10 barcodes to be read at the same time for more efficient data collection; multiple connectivity to WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and GPS is quick and secure; and the PA760’s hot-swap battery design boasts a three-hour charge time for ten hours of operation.

Multiple applications in multiple markets

The Unitech PA760 is versatile and can be used for a wide variety of applications including warehouse inventory control, inbound and outbound management in the retail industry, parking management and facilities inspection in field service and flight ticket checking and mobile POS in transportation.

