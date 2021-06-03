Roland International and Ewals Cargo Care develops XLS: The next generation of Side Curtains for load securing

Creating added value to Transport Companies is what Roland International has done for the last 57 years, and is Europe’s leading manufacturer in Printed Side Curtains. Their unique intermodal solution XLS for cargo that tends to bulge has been improved even further. Ewals Cargo Care, one of Europe’s largest intermodal transport companies, has adapted the XLS solution combined with InfiniShield graphics as standard for their entire fleet.

Mega Huckepack XLS for Ewals Cargo Care

Roland and Ewals invented the XLS system in partnership. This advanced patented solution has all features of a conventional Side Curtain and in addition, the unique Mega Huckepack XLS is a structurally stronger and safer trailer to transport cargo such as tires, bulk bags and other loose products.

The current XL certified trailer (EN 12642 XL) does not meet the requirements for specific industries where the cargo tends to bulge during transport by road, rail or short sea ferry.

The curtain is fitted with vertical aluminum planks and has become a vital part in the total vehicle construction, suitable for load securing. The curtain, which can be forced inwards before loading, ensures that the trailer will not exceed the legal width limits – regardless of the type of cargo. New improvements were developed, reducing the system weight by more than 80kg per vehicle, without any compromise on the performance. This results in lower system costs, more ergonomic handling, higher payload and thus increased efficiency to the end user. This ultimate solution has been tested and certified by German authorities (TÜV and UCI).

Ewals Cargo Care, one of Europe’s largest intermodal transport companies, has adapted the XLS solution as their standard side curtain for over 10 years. Bart van Rens (Manager Fleet Control Ewals Cargo Care) explains: “We deliberately chose Roland as our partner to develop a Side Curtain solution, because they have the knowhow, experience and manufacturing capabilities in-house. Partially based on our feedback from operational use, the solution has been further optimized. We’ve equipped over 2000 trailers with XLS Side Curtains. To us, this is the new industry standard in intermodal transport.”

InfiniShield – The Ultimate Printed Curtain

InfiniShield is full range of digital and traditional printing technologies, specifically developed for side curtains, with multiple protective coatings to provide the perfect solution for every trailer. Combined with Roland’s thorough understanding of color, composition, typography and design principles, and in-house graphic design team, they create breathtaking full color prints. Together with the coatings, these curtains are dirt-repellent, easy to clean with up to 5 years warranty.

Sean Spelman (Product & Technology Cargo Control Company) says: “Roland has always been the pioneer in printing. Back in 1985 (!), Roland was the first company in the industry to print on Side Curtains. At our Centre of Excellence in Europe we’re offering our customers any digital or offset printing technology available. Based on the requirements of the customer we’re able to provide the ultimate printed curtain, from single sets to entire fleets.” Sean explains: “We continuously invest in development of digital printing technologies, quality of graphics and coating, to maintain our number 1 position in the market. We’re proud to be the recognized for our innovative Side Curtain solutions and outstanding durability under all conditions. Supplying our solutions throughout Europe from small to large end users.”

Would you like to know more about XLS, InfiniShield or other innovative Side Curtain solutions Roland has to offer? Go to www.roland.eu or contact your local Roland supplier.

More about Cargo Control Company

Roland is member of the Cargo Control Company (C3). C3 is the number 1 provider of smart cargo control solutions to the European transport industry, with 9 sales offices throughout Europe. Through our leading product brands of LoadLok and Roland, we are recognized for our innovative and hi-tech approach to both our products, production and supply chain solutions. With commitment to new product development, technology leadership, business integration and manufacturing excellence. Under our Roland brand we supply high quality, customer specific side curtains to OEM, bodybuilders and large fleet operators.

www.cargocontrolcompany.com