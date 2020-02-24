RUD lifting and lashing points
Smurfit Kappa invests in expansion of its paper sack business in the Americas

MHWmagazine 3 hours ago Pack Stack Rack and Roll, World

Smurfit Kappa has announced its strategy to expand its paper sack business in the Americas in a $36 million investment. As part of the investment, a new cutting-edge Windmöller production line that will increase the company’s sack production by 100 million additional units per year will begin operating in 2021 in Palmira, Colombia. A similar project at Smurfit Kappa’s paper sack plant in the Dominican Republic was recently successfully undertaken.

An extensive upgrade to the paper machine that produces the sack paper will also be made. The investment will increase the speed of the machine and enhance the quality of its multi-sheet paper sacks.

The expansion and upgrade of the sacks business in the region will significantly strengthen Smurfit Kappa’s customer offering. The innovative and sustainable paper sacks are sought after by a wide variety of sectors including construction, industrial, food, and agriculture across Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean.

Alvaro Henao, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Colombia and the Central American Region, said: “One of the largest commitments of our company is in the paper sack business. With these new investments, we are taking our packaging solutions portfolio to the next level.

“We look forward to creating new partnerships with our customers to generate growth for their business, while contributing to reducing packaging waste and protecting the planet.”

