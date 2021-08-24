Toyota sponsors Channel 4’s Paralympics coverage

UK television coverage of the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Channel 4 will be sponsored by Toyota.

Toyota’s sponsorship agreement covers all Paralympic programming across Channel 4, More 4 and All 4 and follows Toyota’s highly successful 2018 Paralympic Winter Games partnership with the broadcaster.

Channel 4 is aiming to deliver almost 200 hours of live Paralympic sports coverage during the games and Toyota – along with joint sponsor, BP, will benefit from high profile branding across Channel 4’s TV stations and digital and social media platforms.

Toyota has enjoyed a close relationship with the Olympic Games since becoming a worldwide Olympic sponsor in 2015 and the company has introduced a range of innovative mobility solutions at Tokyo 2020. These include a battery-electric, automated vehicle specifically developed to transport athletes throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Villages and a new Accessible People Mover designed for those with special mobility needs.

In total, Toyota has provided around 3,400 mobility products and/or vehicles for Tokyo 2020, and nearly 90 per cent of the official vehicle fleet is electric-powered.

Simon Rogers, Head of Marketing at Toyota Material Handling UK, commented: “We are delighted that Toyota is partnering with Channel 4 for their award-winning Paralympic coverage at Tokyo 2020.

“Movement and mobility are key themes across the Toyota range of material handling solutions, while sustainability has always been at the heart of the company’s product development strategy.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games represent a huge logistical challenge and we are proud that Toyota products have contributed to the success of Tokyo 2020.”