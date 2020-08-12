Trident Worldwide launches revolutionary new platform for businesses to manage fulfilment and warehousing

Trident Worldwide soft launches its brand-new, revolutionary platform that provides end-to-end logistics, warehousing and marketplace solutions; completely transforming how organisations will monitor their complete logistics. Trident Worldwide is set to take on the likes of logistics giants such as Amazon, yet the platform isn’t anticipating a battle, thanks in part to its non-controlling approach. The platform is set to simplify and modernise operations, allowing the opportunity for businesses to grow without logistical restraints. Trident will officially launch in the UK by the end of 2020, in anticipation of providing the service offering to both wider Europe and the US shortly after.

Arjun Thaker, CEO at Trident Worldwide is the proud creator of the pioneering logistics concept, something which is set to disrupt the world of warehousing for the better. Bringing unique and innovative software to the industry, Trident are able to offer businesses across all sectors the flexibility to manage their logistics and fulfilment with no limitations or restrictions, allowing each individual business to focus on growth and distribution capabilities.

Trident Worldwide are transforming the flexible warehousing concept by providing warehouses with the best cloud-based WMS platforms helping them automate and optimise their operations. This system will open up flexible warehousing potential for all, with businesses no longer restricted due to complicated WMS integrations or limitations – meaning the true Airbnb of warehousing has arrived.

Trident is also able to service businesses by simplifying their supply chain process by giving them flexible warehousing options. Providing businesses, the opportunity to have secure localised warehouse spaces to suit business needs and deal with fluctuations in inventory and customer demand – while reducing costs associated with logistic complexities.

Arjun Thaker, Chief Executive Officer at Trident says: “We’re here to modernise the entire logistics and fulfilment sector. We are putting the customer at the forefront of every decision we’re making and that is all down to the simplicity of our services, it’s unique.

“Our powerful platform has artificial intelligent scripts to quickly identify where and what channels the goods that are stored can be sold, whilst being able to connect up to 28 channels such as Ebay and Amazon, so businesses can still sell but our software integrates with the payment and returns facilities, allowing our warehouse and fulfilment network to complete your orders.”

Trident’s objective is simple, to facilitate businesses rather than control them, unlike the current framework of well-known logistics giants. Bringing unique and innovative software to the industry, Trident are able to offer businesses across sectors the flexibility to manage their logistics and fulfilment with no limitations or restrictions, allowing each individual business to focus on growth and distribution capabilities.

The Trident platform allows users to monitor performance and push through processes simply from one place – truly supporting across its core pillars: send, sell, store.

Arjun Thaker added: “It’s about making logistics and warehousing simple for anybody and everybody, it’s simplicity is the most important differentiator between Trident and any other platform that’s out there.”