UKWA Awards for Excellence: Finalists announced

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has revealed the list of finalists shortlisted for this year’s prestigious UKWA Awards for Excellence, sponsored by Prologis

In this special 80th anniversary year UKWA has received more entries than ever before. According to UKWA CEO Clare Bottle, the judges had a difficult task selecting from the high quality submissions from organisations and individuals seeking the recognition and kudos these industry accolades bestow.

“Once again we have been delighted and impressed by the number and calibre of entries for our UKWA Awards for Excellence,” she said. “It is gratifying in this 2024 Year of Warehousing to read of so many outstanding achievements, innovative solutions, and inspiring performances. It has been a pleasure and an honour to select the absolute best of our industry as finalists, and we look forward to announcing the winners at Royal Lancaster London at our Annual Lunch in July.”

The 2024 finalists are:

BEST NEW MEMBER – Sponsored by Whittan

• CIRRO Fulfilment

• Maersk

• PD Industrial

DIGITAL INNOVATION PROJECT (SYSTEMS)

• ArrowXL

• Dexory

• Linkline Logistics

• PD Industrial

• Synergy Logistics

TECHNICAL INNOVATION PROJECT (HARDWARE) – Sponsored by Dexory

• ISM

• MiTEQ

• Tennant

AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN INFRASTRUCTURE – Sponsored by TopRegal

• DSV

• Hemisphere Freight Services

• Iron Mountain

• Rhenus Warehousing Solutions

AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY – Sponsored by Autostore

• Chetwoods

• DSV

• Elddis Transport

• F.W. Mansfield & Son

AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

• Big Web Warehouse

• Delamode International Logistics

• DFDS

• Howard Tenens

AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN VALUE ADDED SERVICES – Sponsored by Nulogy

• Advanced Supply Chain

• Ark-H Handling

• GXO

• i-Koncepts/i-Fulfilment

LOGISTICS SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

• Browns Distribution

• Granby

• Rapid Pack Fulfilment

• THG Ingenuity

YOUNG EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

• Jack Carroll, CEVA Logistics

• Toby Hankins, Europa Warehouse

• Ryan Simmons, GXO

• Patrik Braithwaite, Walker Logistics

WAREHOUSE MANAGER OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Aisle Master

• Emma Newman, Meachers Global Logistics

• Matt Hannah, Miniclipper Logistics

• Daniel Truman, Rhenus Warehousing Solutions

• Shanker Bhowmick, Rhenus Warehousing Solutions

CHAIRMAN’S AWARD – Sponsored by DP World London Gateway

There are no finalists for this Award. The Chairman of UKWA, Mike Thomas, will nominate a distinguished individual, respected by colleagues for exceptional contribution to the industry.

All award winners will be announced at the UKWA Annual Lunch, held at Royal Lancaster London on Wednesday 10th July 2024. To book tickets for this flagship event, visit ukwa.org.uk