Wincanton and Screwfix switch to alternative fuel to lower transport emissions by up to 90%

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, has announced that 85% of its logistics vehicle fleet serving Screwfix now refuels with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), in a bold sustainability initiative to eliminate carbon emissions.

Wincanton and the Screwfix Logistics Team launched a trial in 2022 involving 48 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) operating from the Screwfix distribution centre in Lichfield, Staffordshire. Screwfix worked with its truck manufacturer to make sure that the HVO specification fuel was compatible with the fleet, before installing HVO fuel tanks at its Distribution Centres. The results were promising, surpassing the business’ expectations.

Vehicles operating from Stafford DC joined the HVO usage in March 2023, driving the green biofuel usage to 85% of the entire Screwfix’s fleet – using approximately 90,000 litres of HVO per week.

Ian Howe, Supply Chain and Logistics Director at Screwfix, commented: “Being a responsible business is hugely important to Screwfix and tackling our climate impact by reducing carbon emissions is crucial. With over 870 stores across the UK and Ireland, transport is a key focus for Screwfix’ commitment in serving local communities, and we are determined to drive a real and material difference, in reducing emissions and improving air quality. The results are impressively encouraging, and we’re exploring how we can go further.”

Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer at Wincanton, commented: Today’s announcement marks an important milestone for both Wincanton and Screwfix as we build towards our shared target of net-zero emissions by 2040. It’s also a great example of how Wincanton supports its partners to drive positive change within their operations, and we’re proud to be delivering this initiative for such a valued, long-term customer.”

Made from 100% waste materials, HVO is an alternative fuel that uses renewable feedstocks and food wastes, including cooking oil. HVO diesel not only helps Screwfix minimize carbon emissions but also reduce the impact transport has on air quality. In fact, using HVO reduces a journey’s CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emissions by up to 90% and Particulate Matter by 83%.

The move forms part of the Wincanton Group’s wider commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 across its operations. Wincanton has been a trusted supply chain partner to Screwfix for nearly two decades, providing warehousing and transportation services to support its continued growth. Reducing carbon emissions is also part of Screwfix’s bold sustainability commitment that covers multiple areas, including reducing and recycling waste and sourcing responsibly.

www.wincanton.co.uk