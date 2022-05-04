World’s biggest brands to attend UK’s largest packaging event

Tesco, Quorn, Sainsbury’s, Next, and Primark are just some of the major names set to attend Packaging Innovations and Empack 2022, as the UK’s flagship packaging event reunites the industry at NEC Birmingham on 25 and 26 May. Brands attending will have the opportunity to discover new suppliers from across the sector, providing them with perfect platforms to network and do business.

Excitement for the first NEC show in over 18 months is clear with so many recognised names already signed up to attend, including supermarket giants Asda, Tesco, Waitrose, and Lidl; retail mainstays Next, FatFace, and Matalan; and drinks specialists Warner’s Distillery and Innocent Drinks. Many of the world’s leading beauty brands will be in attendance, including L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Roja Parfums, No.7, and Avon, as will household brands like Unilever, DHL, and Clintons.

Not only will attendees get to experience the latest packaging developments and technology from over 300 industry leading exhibitors, but they can also hear the latest insights from some of the world’s most forward thinking experts as part of the seminar programme. Across three stages, sessions will tackle common questions faced by packaging designers and technologists, as well as specific advice for the manufacturing, logistics and processing industry professionals.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director for Easyfairs, comments: “We are extremely excited to welcome our guests back to the NEC after a year and a half. With so many incredible brands already signed up to attend, alongside many hundreds of industry-leading exhibitors, it is shaping up to be a fantastic event. We cannot wait to see people do business face to face again, and this sentiment is clearly reflected by the sheer number of registrations we have already had. We can’t wait for May!”

To register to attend Packaging Innovations and Empack NEC 2022, please visit the registration page. For any further information, please visit the Packaging Innovations and Empack NEC 2022 website or contact the show team on +44 (0)20 196 4300 or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.