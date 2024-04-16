XPO Logistics holds fourth annual UK Female Drivers Forum

XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, is holding its fourth annual Female Drivers Forum today at the company’s national distribution centre in Crick, Northamptonshire.

As in previous years, all XPO Logistics female drivers are invited to attend the Forum, which is designed to provide a safe space for drivers to bring any matters of concern to the attention of XPO´s senior management. It is also a valuable networking opportunity for female drivers. Every year, the XPO Female Drivers Forum has a core theme and agenda, with this year’s focus on the creation and implementation of a ‘Driver Wellbeing Plan’.

Lynn Brown, vice president, human resources—UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, shares her insights on the Forum’s importance: “We are incredibly excited to convene our fourth Female Drivers Forum here at XPO. This initiative is a key part of our ongoing work to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace and builds on the success of previous forums. I am always amazed at the insights and great ideas that come out of this event.

“Discussions like these are the ideal place to hear, first-hand, how we, as a company, can accelerate our journey to becoming the employer of choice for female drivers, both in the UK and Ireland as well as abroad. They’re an opportunity for us to actively engage with our drivers and understand the challenges and barriers women face in the traditionally male-dominated logistics industry,” she added.

Previous XPO Female Driver Forums have led to substantial changes in the company. For example, there is now a higher number of female driver trainers, which was identified as an area that could help XPO Logistics attract and retain more female drivers. The company also now provides a newly designed female driver´s uniform that helps make work more comfortable.

Cyd Bell, fuel tanker driver —UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “I always enjoy attending the forums as an opportunity to discuss common ground with other female drivers across our company. At the last Forum, we got to talk openly about various topics, including menopause and how we can be supported in the workplace. I am looking forward to discussing health and wellbeing issues this month.”

In addition, XPO Logistics has revised and implemented new family-friendly policies. While not specific to female drivers, these policies have proven helpful in recruiting and retaining women in the workforce.

Attendance at the Forum increased yearly, and this year is no different. The full agenda includes interactive sessions, open conversations on operational matters, and overall health and wellbeing discussions.

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.