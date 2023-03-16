Budget reaction from Fleet Operations

David Bushnell, Director of Consultancy and Strategy, Fleet Operations comments

“The Treasury is contending with considerable economic challenges. Pressure to keep a tight grip on the UK fiscal environment combines with a need to help consumers and businesses navigate the cost-of-living squeeze. Add government sustainability targets into the mix and the Chancellor faced a tough balancing act with his Spring Budget.

“For fleets, the decision to freeze fuel duty and retain the 5p reduction for a further year comes as welcome news for operators struggling with a burgeoning cost crisis. Pump prices may have fallen back from their 2022 summer peak, but they remain markedly higher than in recent years. Margins, consequently, continue to be hit hard.

“The move, however, will not be well received by those looking to accelerate transport electrification. Environmentalists will be buoyed by a pledge of up to £20 billion to support carbon capture, but the lack of any significant new measures to further incentivise electric vehicle (EV) adoption and infrastructure roll out signals a missed opportunity.

“EV adoption remains in its infancy and with high energy costs continuing to impact drivers reliant on public charging networks, more must be done to achieve a timely transition to net zero transport. Cutting the public charging VAT rate, to match the rate for domestic electricity, would have been a good place to start.”

“Elsewhere, fleets buying vans and trucks will benefit from a new policy of ‘full expensing’ but the importance of leasing as an integral ingredient to cost-efficient fleet operations remains unrecognised. It is disappointing that the industry’s call for a super deduction to cover leased assets has been ignored.”